This is not a joke: The Netflix Is A Joke Fest is finally happening

Things were so simple back on March 2, 2020. The entire world had yet to shut down due to the coronavirus, which effectively stalled much of the entertainment industry, and Netflix still thought they were going to host their inaugural Netflix Is A Joke Fest the following summer. Silly, silly, little funny fools.

Over one year later, the streaming service announced that the Netflix Is A Joke Fest will now be happening April 29-May 8 of 2022 in Los Angeles. The company is teaming up with Live Nation again for the festival, sharing a to-do list on social media featuring the following tasks: “announce a comedy festival, cancel comedy festival, cancel everything, announce new comedy festival, find true love.” You and us both on that last one Netflix. There’s still plenty of time for something entirely new and frightening to unfold and alter every aspect of our lives, but we’re holding out hope this time.

The new lineup remains unknown, but the original lineup featured the talents of Always Be My Maybe’s Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Jamie Foxx, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Kevin Hart, Martin Lawrence, Sebastian Maniscalco, the cast of Schitt’s Creek, and more, adding up to over 100 live shows across 20 live venues. Hopefully Netflix will still be able to round up a laugh-worthy lineup after one really unfunny year.

The 2020 festival was supposed to ring in The Hall, a hall of fame honoring stand-up legends George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers, and Robin Williams. Fellow legends Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes were set to induct the honorees. Netflix has not announced if it plans to unveil The Hall at the 2022 festival.

