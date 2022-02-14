In the quarter century since Titanic first hit theaters, making an absolute boatload of money and spawning Leonardo DiCaprio posters on bedroom walls the world over, the movie’s been reworked and revisited many times. But no “I’m flying!” parody matters now because none of them have had the vision to, like the video below, replace Kate Winslet’s character Rose with a nice cat.



Created by YouTube channel OwlKitty, the same visionary editors who’ve given us classics like “Jurassic Park But With A Cat,” and a John Wick remix called “When Your Cat Is A Trained Assassin,” “Titanic With A Cat” has been released in honor of this year’s Valentine’s Day and once again stars Lizzy The Cat in the lead role.



Advertisement

The video sees spirited young artist Jack find his muse in a fluffy black cat that’s somehow made its way onto the doomed transatlantic voyage. Jack and Lizzy hang out together, spotting dolphins racing through the waves, dance in a crowded room, and, of course, stand on the Titanic’s prow to take in a sunset. Lizzy reclines on a sofa to be painted like one of Jack’s French girls and responds to the impending death of her human friend by shaking off some wet droplets of ocean water while standing on a door that totally could’ve supported his weight.

With this video, Lizzy proves once again that she’s one of the most excited talents of our time—a versatile performer as capable of playing terrifying monsters as romantic leads.



If you need any more proof of that second category, let us remind you that Lizzy has also co-starred in Ghost. You could hardly ask for better credentials.



[via Digg]

