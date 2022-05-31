Fresh off that baffling Elvis accent, Tom Hanks is back with a role far less abrasive and way more in keeping with his “America’s Dad” persona: Gepp etto in Pinocchio. On Tuesday, Disney released the first teaser for the latest live-action adaptation of one of its beloved animated classics.

We don’t get to see any of Pinocchio being a real boy in this trailer–in fact, we don’t see much of Pinocchio at all, beyond a wooden hand and a brief glimpse of his famous nose. The teaser does feature a good bit of action from Jiminy Cricket (voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who runs, jumps, slides, and umbrella-glides his way around town.

The teaser also offers a tantalizing glimpse of Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, granting wishes–and life–to the wooden puppet. You can also hear a b it of her rendition of Disney’s signature standard, “When You Wish Upon A Star.”

Disney’s new take on the fairy tale (originally written by Carlo Collodi) is not to be confused with any of the others going around, including Guillermo d el Toro’s upcoming Netflix retelling or the unexpectedly viral Pauly Shore version. This version also stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the voice of Pinocchio, alongside Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans (who, after also starring in Beauty And The Beast, must not be suffering live-action fatigue like the rest of us).



Pinocchio sees Hanks once again teaming up with Robert Zemeckis (of Back To The Future fame), with whom he collaborated on Forrest Gump, Cast Away, and The Polar Express. We have to imagine this story is also pretty familiar territory for the actor, as someone who has played both Walt Disney as well as a doll that comes to life for the same studio. Between that and Zemeckis, we’d say Pinocchio falls squarely in Hanks’ comfort zone.

