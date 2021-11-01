The sound you just heard was all of America’s bros crying out in joy from their dorm rooms, apartments, and tech company c-suite offices, because they’re making another damn Boondock Saints movie. We’ll give you a moment here to high-five your closest dude and/or let out a heavy sigh of frustration.

All good? Well, this news comes from Deadline, which has a whole extended feature on how Boondock Saints III became possible, with director Troy Duffy and stars Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery all signing on to come back for this new movie. Duffy also co-wrote the script with Flanery, with “a lot of input from Reedus,” so anyone worried about this being some kind of cash-in on the Boondock Saints legacy can… interpret that however they choose to.

The core Boondock trio and producers Shaun and Yvette Yates Redick have some high hopes for this project, as you can imagine, telling Deadline that it’s going to be so big that viewers won’t even need to have seen the first two movies. They’re also teasing that the plan is to turn this into a “John Wick-type global action franchise,” as if “cool murder scenes” is the only thing that makes John Wick good and not the fact that it has an emotional and thematic depth that other action movies lack. (Not that we have any specific examples…)

For those who have somehow missed the Boondock Saints phenomenon, the original movie from 1999 is about a pair of Irish Catholic brothers who believe that God has commanded them to put on black trench coats and violently execute all of the evil people in Boston. The sequel, which came out 10 years later, is about them getting framed for murders they didn’t do, getting support from the Catholic Church to continue their vigilante murder spree, and ultimately getting arrested.

This sequel will pick up at some point after that, with the brothers getting out of prison “after staying there much longer than expected” and discovering a “brand new world.” Duffy says he once asked Boondock Saints fans what they’d like to see in another sequel, and apparently the most popular answer was “killing politicians,” so it sounds like that’s what he’s doing in this one. He says “the type of people we face today” is “unlike any we’ve faced before” and the Saints ultimately say “we cannot turn our backs on this.” So... yeah.

It’s just a lot to handle. We should at least thank the Irish Catholic God that he didn’t say anything about the new movie explicitly taking place during COVID-times or whatever. Anyway, Boondock Saints III, which will surely copy John Wick by having some kind of melodramatic Latin subtitle, will start filming in May when Flanery has a break from The Boys and Reedus has a break from The Walking Dead.