There’s the F7 highlight when Luke Hobbs (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) breaks a full arm cast with just a simple flex of his bicep. Even earlier down the line, there’s the infamous safe-stealing palooza in F5.

But the true origin of the insanity might go back even further: more than a few users opined that the series lost them after Tokyo Drift, which was released all the way back in... 2006. As Jesse Pinkman might say: They can’t keep getting away with it!

Fast X premieres in theaters on May 19, 2023.