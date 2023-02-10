Fast X rollout kicks into high gear with a brand new first trailer

It’s been almost six months since, to the excitement of both Fast & Furious superfans and protestors, filming wrapped on the long-awaited 10th installment of the series. Titled Fast X (frankly, a downgrade from The A.V. Club’s proposed moniker, FasTen Your Seatbelts), the first half of the two-part finale has been in the works for years now— but a new trailer just kicked the rollout into high gear. Released today, the film’s first teaser promises lots of speed, lots of ire, and of course: lots of Dom.

FAST X | Official Trailer

Although series veterans like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and Sung Kang are all back, there’s also some late-game switchups. Longtime director Justin Lin is out, with the reins going to Incredible Hulk and Now You See Me’s Louis Leterrier. There’s some new faces in front of the camera, as well: Jason Momoa will play a “quirky and androgynous” villain, while the indomitable Rita Moreno joins the cast as Dom’s (Vin Diesel) abuela. Reacher’s Alan Ritchson is also making his Fast & Furious debut as, presumably, another one of Los Angeles’ biggest boys.



Fast X arrives in theaters on May 19, 2023— just over three months to perfect your movie theater parking lot Tokyo Drift.