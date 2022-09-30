After years of hoping, wishing, and praying, a full-length Community feature is officially in the works. Peacock has swooped in to finally fulfill the long promise of “six seasons and a movie,” with series creator Dan Harmon returning as an executive producer and writer.

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” says Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale.”

Advertisement

Per Variety, those officially returning for the follow-up film include series stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. However, McHale also shared the news on Twitter, tagging former co-stars Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown, who may (or may not) make an appearance in the movie. It’s safe to say Chevy Chase will be nowhere near the project.



The show, which centers on a community college study group, originally ran from 2009-2015. The show was constantly in flux—despite its cult popularity—beset by network switches and the constant threat of cancellation looming over its six-season run. However, it’s managed to not only persevere, but come out on top, as the movie’s actually fucking happening!

In part of the movie deal with Sony and Universal, Peacock will attain non-exclusive streaming rights to the original series, so expect it to pop on soon on the streamer.