The final trailer for Scott Field’s TÁR has arrived. Cate Blanchett stars in the film as the fictionally famed composer Lydia Tár. From the trailer alone, it’s clear the actor is giving one of the best performances of her career—one that’s bursting at the seams, on the brink of implosion.



“If you wanna dance the mask, you must service the composer,” Blanchett asserts in the trailer. “You gotta sublimate yourself. Your ego—and yes—your identity.”

In the trailer, we catch glimpses of the different forces pulling on Blanchett’s Tár as she attempts to hold her shattering public image together. She has her home life with her daughter and her partner (played by the impeccable Nina Hoss). In the professional sphere, she prepares a performance of Gustav Mahler’s fifth symphony, where she’s plagued by dealings with protégés, peers, fans, and colleagues. Then there are her inner battles, all of which contribute to her fall from grace.

Noémie Merlant (Portrait Of A Lady On Fire), Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, and Mark Strong round out the cast for TÁR, with Field serving as the film’s writer, producer, and director.

TÁR - Official Trailer [HD] - In Select Theaters October 7

Blanchett already took home the Venice Film Festival’s top award for acting for her performance in TÁR. The epic marks Field’s first feature since 2006's Little Children, and for him, no one else but Blanchett was fit for the role of Tár.



“She is a master supreme,” Field said in a director’s statement, per Indiewire. “Even so, while we were making the picture, the superhuman skill and verisimilitude of Cate was something truly astounding to behold. She raised all boats. The privilege of collaborating with an artist of this caliber is something impossible to adequately describe.”

TÁR will make a limited theatrical premiere on October 7, before arriving in theaters nationwide on October 28.