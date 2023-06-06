Don’t expect season 2 of Netflix’s Wednesday to involve any less writers’ room input from star Jenna Ortega. After revealing earlier this year she would often alter lines from the Netflix show after growing “very very” protective of Wednesday, Ortega again touched on her on-set experience on the Netflix show in this year’s edition of The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Comedy Actress Emmy Roundtable.

“When I went into Wednesday I really put my foot down and made it clear that everything that I had to say mattered and was heard,” Ortega shares. “And as the show went on, we all got a better feel for one another and it’s become a really collaborative experience, and I feel really lucky to be able to be in the room early next season and be talking about scripts and giving notes.”

Ortega’s positive spin on the “collaborative experience” in the Wednesday writers room hasn’t always reflected the outlook of TV writers themselves. As the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) strike soldiers on, more than a few clever writers have adopted Jenna’s comments about rewriting scripts as a poster-perfect rallying cry for the picket line.

Ortega was joined at the roundtable by The Bear’s Ayo Edebri, The Great’s Elle Fanning, Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne, Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Reservation Dogs’ Devery Jacobs, performers whose onscreen work has drawn some serious awards attention this cycle. Edebri specifically commended Ortega on putting her foot down on the Wednesday set.

“I was so impressed by you just expressing yourself and being like, ‘I have thoughts about this thing that I’m doing. You didn’t just hire me to be a vase. I have things that I can bring to this part and to this job. I’m not just here to smile,’” Edebri told Ortega. “We’re not doing that anymore.”

The official 2023 Primetime Emmy Nominations will be announced on July 12.