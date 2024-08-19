And one of your box office winners this week is… 2009’s Coraline Unsurprisingly, Alien: Romulus won the weekend

If each weekend in cinema had a theme, this past one would have been nostalgia. Sitting in the fifth place spot is an animated feature you might have heard of before. It’s not Inside Out 2 or Despicable Me 4, although both of those pictures are still on the list (and feel like they might be for the rest of the calendar year, if not for the rest of our sequel-loving lives). No, shockingly it’s… Henry Selick’s Coraline, which came out a decade and a half ago in 2009. Fathom Events is running a short re-release window for the creepy childhood favorite, which has been remastered in stereoscopic 3D. You can see that through this upcoming Thursday, adding to its hefty first weekend total of $8.4 million.

Elsewhere, the weekend’s list is a little more down the line, but still full of some major nostalgia plays. Alien: Romulus leads the pack—no surprises there—with a higher-than-expected (according to Deadline) $41.5 million haul. Seems like the cash was really just bursting out of people’s chests for the Fede Álvarez-helmed revival. It’s followed by Deadpool & Wolverine (no surprises there either), which brought in another $29 million this weekend. What is a little surprising is that all that drama around It Ends With Us (which is, in fact, about as good as it sounds), actually put butts in seats. The Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively film comes in third with $24 million, followed by Twisters with $9.8 million, and, of course, Coraline. Despite everything else, we do have to give It Ends With Us its props for being the only non-franchise film, sequel, or remaster in the top five. Hopefully, its title doesn’t double as a prophecy about original films in the future.

The full top 10 is as follows:

Alien: Romulus Deadpool & Wolverine It Ends With Us Twisters Coraline (15th Anniversary) Despicable Me 4 Trap Inside Out 2 Stree 2 Borderlands

