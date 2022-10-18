The trailer for Hulu’s next ripped-from-the-headlines, rise-and-fall true crime epic, Welcome To Chippendales, has some news for you: Women get horny.

Once again, show creator Robert Siegel (Pam & Tommy) takes back in time to the roots of modern American sex work, moving from the exploitation of two celebrities to the birthplace of the male strip club. Kumail Nanjiani stars as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant with a dream: To be the sleekest, suavest, and most sophisticated gentleman of the 80s. And the only way he can do it is to build the world’s most extensive male-stripping empire.

Welcome to Chippendales | Official Trailer | Hulu

The eight-part series tracks Banerjee’s downfall, with the trailer teasing his meeting with Paul Snider (played by Dan Stevens); the woman Snider murdered, Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten (Nicola Peltz Beckham); and Chippendales choreographer Nick De Noia (Emmy-winner Murray Bartlett). Annaleigh Ashford follows her time in the Murphy-verse, playing Paula Jones on Impeachment, as Banerjee’s one-woman support system Irene. Banerjee, who hanged himself in prison in 1994, is at the center of it all, poorly managing a tornado of drugs, sex, money, and bare-chested men wearing bowties.

Advertisement

Welcome To Chippendales is also where Marvel fans can see Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman show off his talents. Will there be a hint of the kind of clobberin’ time we’ve come to expect from Marvel’s first family? Probably not. But , considering we have absolutely no news on Fantastic Four, aside from the fact that it won’t be out for a while, it does put some spotlight on him.



In the meantime, we can bask in this trailer’s Journey and cocaine-tinged ecstasy, which makes the show look fun and juicy. Any way you want it, that’s the way you need it is precisely the kind of thing you want from a series about real-life killers.

G/O Media may get a commission 60% off 60% Off Fall Knits Sale at Jachs NY 60% off some seriously nice knits

Stock up on office-appropriate quarter zips, WFH-coffee-run-appropriate joggers, and a crewneck nice enough to wear to dinner. Buy at Jachs NY Use the promo code KNIJA60 Advertisement

Hulu welcomes you to Chippendales on November 22.