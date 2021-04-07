We're giving away codes to watch the acclaimed documentary Gunda early and for free

Photo : Neon

If you put on Victor Kossakovsky’s immersive new documentary Gunda hoping to “oooh” and “awww” at a farrow of adorable little baby piglets, allow us to reset your expectations. It’s not that the movie doesn’t offer those moments. It’s just that, as A.A. Dowd wrote in his review, along with naturalistic soundscapes and gorgeous monochromatic lensing, Kossakovsky’s film has a clear-eyed view of life on the farm—a place where animals are both nurtured and slaughtered.

With that giant blinking caveat in mind, if an “arty pastoral mood piece” that plays like a “wordless documentary Babe” sounds appealing, then you’re in luck: We’ve got 10 digital codes set aside for readers of The A.V. Club for an upcoming screening of Gunda presented by the Chicago Humanities Festival. CHF will hold a discussion with Kossakovsky this coming Tuesday, April 13, at 7 p.m. CT (you can pre-register for that event here), but winners will be able to watch the film early, between April 10 and 12.

To enter to win a digital code, email us at avcontests@theonion.com by 3 p.m. CT today, April 7, with the subject line “here piggy piggy.” Winners will be chosen by random lottery, and notified by email.

Gunda is set for digital release on April 16, 2021.