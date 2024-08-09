6 things to watch on TV this weekend The Summer Olympics close out, Industry returns to HBO, and more

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. Tom Cruise (and actual athletes) bid adieu to the Olympics

Sunday, NBC, 3 p.m.: And just like that, the Summer Olympics fun is over. But at least there’s a big party, a.k.a. the closing ceremony, to help us mourn. Sports reporter Mike Tirico teams up with Jimmy Fallon to host the broadcast, which takes place at Stade de France and features performers, acrobats, dancers, circus artists, speeches, the extinguishing of the Olympic flame, and Tom Cruise doing a massive stunt of some kind.

2. Industry, HBO’s best-kept secret, returns for season 3

HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.: British drama Industry takes over House Of The Dragon‘s Sunday-night slot on HBO—and for good reason. The third season follows up on Harper Stern’s (Myha’la Herrold) dismissal from the prestigious banking firm Pierpoint. Don’t worry, she gets a new job thanks to Sarah Goldberg’s Petra Koenig. Meanwhile, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Eric (Ken Leung), and Robert (Harry Lawtey) find themselves in the crosshairs of a green-tech CEO played by Kit Harington. The A.V. Club will recap the eight-episode season weekly.

3. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back

Paramount+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise expands with a new TV show set in the Mutant Mayhem world. Here, they continue to have dual lives in New York City as they clash with aquatic enemies, try to save their kind, and still act like regular teens. The voice cast includes Ayo Edebiri, Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Natasia Demetriou, Rose Byrne, Pete Davidson, and Timothy Olyphant. Look out for The A.V. Club‘s coverage of the show on Friday.

4. Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are The Instigators

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: In Doug Liman’s The Instigators, Matt Damon and Casey Affleck (was his brother too busy for this?) play thieves who go on the run following a botched heist—and force their therapist (Hong Chau) to tag along. Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Michael Stuhlbarg, Alfred Molina, Toby Jones, and Ron Perlman round out the stacked cast. Check out The A.V. Club’s review of the film.

5. Get Inside The Mind Of A Dog

Netflix, Friday, 3:01. a.m.: There’s only so much wholesomeness the human brain can comprehend, but the new doc Inside The Mind Of A Dog tries to challenge that notion.(And we’re here for it.) Narrated by Rob Lowe and directed by Andy Knight Mitchell, the film explores various dog breeds, how the human-dog relationship has evolved, and how canines’ brains function.

6. Travel to Yo Gabba GabbaLand!

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Yo Gabba Gabba!‘s run on Nickelodeon ended in 2015, but nine years later, Apple TV+ brings back the kids classic. Original cast members Erin Pearce, Adam Deibert, Amos Watene, and Christian Jacobs return to voice various creatures in Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, an experiential program with musical performances and cameos from stars like Gillian Jacobs, Reggie Watts, Lauren Lapkus, Chelsea Peretti, and Sam Richardson.