What's on TV this week—Somebody Somewhere and The Diplomat return Plus, Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS tour comes to Netflix, Agatha All Along wraps up, and Wizards of Waverly Place gets a spin-off.

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly roundup of notable shows. Here is what’s happening from Sunday, October 27 to Thursday, October 31. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]

The biggies

Somebody Somewhere (HBO, Sunday, 10:30 p.m.)

HBO’s extremely sweet comedy Somebody Somewhere comes to an end with its third and final season. The seven new episodes find Sam (Bridget Everett) struggling with loneliness and feeling stuck while her loved ones, including her best friend Joel (Jeff Hiller), make moves. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club‘s review:

As this show takes its final bow, it’s worth pausing to celebrate just how refreshing it’s been to have a series with such a soft spot for humanity that feels neither cloying nor reductive—and one packaged with a confident, indie-film aesthetic, complete with lovely piano interludes and calming establishing shots of its Midwestern setting.

The Diplomat (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Keri Russell steps into the shoes of U.S. ambassador Kate Wyler once again in The Diplomat season two. In the Deborah Cahn-created political drama, Kate is assigned a post in the U.K. to diffuse growing tension between the two countries. The new batch picks up in the aftermath of a car bomb that injured her husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) just as she learned new information about the corrupt British PM (Rory Kinnear). The cast also includes Ali Ahn, David Gyasi, Ato Essandoh, Celia Imrie, and Nana Mensah, with Allison Janney coming onboard this year. Look out for The A.V. Club‘s review on Wednesday.

Hidden gems

The Marlow Murder Club (PBS, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

Based on Robert Thorogood’s novels, The Marlow Murder Club looks like a perfectly cozy British mystery series. In it, three women (played by Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, and Cara Horgan) in a small town team up to investigate a serial killer. They get further assistance from a new detective (Natalie Dew), who is eager to impress her male colleagues. The show has already been renewed for two more seasons.

You Would Do It Too (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

In the Spanish-language thriller You Would Do It Too, police officers investigate an armed robbery on a bus in Barcelona that left multiple people dead. However, they soon find out that witnesses may have not been forthcoming about what actually went down.

More good stuff

Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

If you missed the GUTS tour (or want to re-live it), Olivia Rodrigo’s latest concert spectacle was captured by director James Merryman for Netflix. So now you can enjoy the performance from the best seat in the house.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

In this spin-off of Wizards Of Waverly Place, David Henrie reprises his role as Justin Russo while Selena Gomez cameos as his sister Alex. These days, Justin has given up his spell-filled life to live as a normal, mortal person with a family. But his world is shaken when a youngster (Janice LeAnn Brown) comes knocking to learn magic.

Can’t miss recaps

The Penguin (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

The Franchise (HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, Monday, 10 p.m.)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m., season four finale)

Shrinking (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Agatha All Along (Disney+, Wednesday, 9 p.m., season one finale)

Arriving now

Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m., season two premiere)

American Dad (TBS, Monday, 10 p.m., season 19 premiere)

Ending soon

Grotesquerie (FX, Wednesday, 1o p.m., season one finale)

Teacup (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)

Passenger (Britbox, Thursday, 9 p.m., season one finale)