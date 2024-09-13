6 things to watch on TV this weekend Get ready for the Emmys, two promising series premieres, and more

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. That buzzy Three Women adaptation is here

Starz, Friday, 10 p.m.: Lisa Taddeo’s acclaimed novel Three Women gets turned into a 10-episode limited series on Starz. In the show, Gia (Shailene Woodley) travels across the country to write about the personal stories, desires, and attachments of a trio of women: Lisa (Betty Gilpin), a suburban housewife who is having an affair; Sloane (DeWanda Wise), who is in an open marriage; and Maggie (Gabrielle Creevy), who takes legal action against the high-school teacher who groomed her. The cast also includes Blair Underwood, Jason Ralph, John Patrick Amedori, Ravi Patel, and Lola Kirke. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review.

2. Natasha Rothwell shines in How To Die Alone

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Insecure and The White Lotus’ Natasha Rothwell becomes a leading lady in How To Die Alone, a dramedy she co-created with Vera Santamaria. Here, she plays an airport worker, Mel, who is afraid to fly. But after a brush with death, Mel decides she wants to learn how to enjoy life and stand up for herself. Conrad Ricamora, Jocko Sims, Keilyn Durell Jones, and Bashir Salahuddin round out the cast. Here is a bit from The A.V. Club‘s review:

The show’s selling point isn’t its love triangle, family issues, or even workplace-comedy vibes. How To Die Alone is clearly at its best when it’s about Mel’s quest to be free of her fears so she can finally feel alive. And luckily, Rothwell injects her performance with enough pathos, making any infrequent turbulence worth it.

3. The Primetime Emmys return

ABC, Sunday, 8 p.m.: Who’s ready to celebrate The Bear all over again? The 76th annual Emmy Awards, hosted by Dan and Eugene Levy, celebrates the best in TV over the past year. Some of the top nominees are Shōgun, The Crown, Abbott Elementary, and, oh yes, The Morning Show, which somehow racked up the most nods. Check out our predictions and come back for more coverage during the big night.

4. Uglies imagines a sickeningly superficial world

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Based on Scott Westerfield’s dystopian sci-fi novel, Uglies is set in a seemingly perfect future in which, once a person turns 16, they can undergo plastic surgery to turn “pretty.” When a friend of Tally’s (Joey King) runs away, she embarks on a quest to save her and finds that a revolution against this practice and the government is brewing. Keith Powers, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, and Laverne Cox co-star. The A.V. Club‘s review publishes on Monday.

5. Wynonna Earp is back with a Vengeance

Tubi, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Three years after the fun Western horror Wynonna Earp wrapped, it returns as a 90-minute movie. Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and Doc (Tim Rozon) are trying to live a happy-ever-after when she’s pulled back to her hometown of Purgatory, where a mysterious event has scared the community. Naturally, Earp is the only one who can fix the situation, which probably includes a few demons. Look out for The A.V. Club‘s take on the project later today.

6. Dare to revisit ’90s fashion

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: In Vogue winds the clock back to the ’90s to analyze how that decade informed and changed the fashion industry. Over the doc’s six episodes, expect commentary from Anna Wintour, Kate Moss, Claire Danes, Jean Paul Gaultier, Marc Jacobs, Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Jessica Parker, and others.