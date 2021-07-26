Nothing says “s old on eBay” faster than a product called “evil bucket” that’s great for collecting evil but not liquids—at least according to Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), one of the What We Do In The Shadows vampires and residents of a messy Staten Island mansion. In a new teaser for the FX comedy’s upcoming third season, Nadja, her lover Laszlo (Matt Berry), fellow vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) have all decided to get rid of unnecessary objects with the help of Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nandor’s familiar.



Advertisement

Even though the season 2 finale revealed Guillermo’s true nature as a vampire hunter to everyone (he is a descendant of Abraham Van Helsing), it looks like the gentle, sweet killer is still working for his master and hoping to be turned into a vampire himself. In the teaser, he’s helping all of them declutter by clicking photographs of their bizarre objects and posting them on eBay.

Here’s a list of who’s selling what: Nandor is disposing o f a loose bone for cheap and a very large, very old mirror that swivels; a mong Laszlo’s possessions are a musical instrument and a sex rock; N adja is getting rid of the aforementioned evil bucket and a bloody witch’s hat; and Colin Robinson can’t seem to part with what looks like a basic shawl, or he’s just trying to drain the energy off of Guillermo.

What We Do In The Shadows season 3 sees the vampires panic upon realizing Guillermo’s killing abilities. They will also encounter the likes of a tempting Siren, gargoyles, and werewolves as well as Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, and gyms. Colin Robinson will celebrate his 100th birthday, while Nandor suffers an identity crisis as he tries to find love so he doesn’t remain an immortal bachelor despite his 37 ex-wives.

The FX mockumentary series is created by Jemaine Clement and is based on the 2014 film of the same name which was written by him and Taika Waititi. The show follows the centuries-old vampires as they adjust to modern day exploits. The first 2 seasons feature a roster of notable guest stars including: Mark Hamill, Wesley Snipes, Doug Jones, Tilda Swinton, Beanie Feldstein, and Nick Kroll.

In another teaser for season 3 , Nandor finally gets to experience sunlight thanks to virtual reality.

What We Do In The Shadows season 3 will premiere on FX on Sept 2, 2021 at 10 p.m. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Hulu.