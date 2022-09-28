Meredith and Derek Talk About Weddings - Grey’s Anatomy
No show knows its audience better than Grey’s Anatomy. ABC’s medical drama is about to begin its 19th season, which means it has a deep catalog of characters, relationships, and history to mine. And boy oh boy, does Grey’s wield this weapon to emotionally lure in audiences (including me, obviously). Look no further than season 17, which brought back several characters in Meredith Grey’s dreams while she’s in a coma. You bet I’m going to excitedly watch her reunion with Derek, George, Mark, and Lexie, even if it happens in a COVID-19-induced fever dream. Even the trailer for its upcoming season introduces fresh faces while paying homage to the older ones.
The show began in 2005, and I’ve been sucked into its emotional vortex ever since, which is probably why I can’t seem to quit it. No one can deny the early seasons were thrilling and terrific, with seasons one through eight being the show’s peak. Since then, it has gone through numerous cast changes, romantic shake-ups, and many fascinating medical cases. The doctors of
Seattle Grace Mercy West Grey Sloan Memorial have also suffered through gun violence, plane crashes, earthquakes, fires, and other disasters. Through all its pros and cons, I’ve stuck with it, and even Ellen Pompeo’s departure in season 19 might not make me quit. I’ve simply invested too much of my time to not know how it will end—and it should end soon to save my sanity. [Saloni Gajjar]