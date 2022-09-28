Grey’s Anatomy

No show knows its audience better than Grey’s Anatomy. ABC’s medical drama is about to begin its 19th season, which means it has a deep catalog of characters, relationships, and history to mine. And boy oh boy, does Grey’s wield this weapon to emotionally lure in audiences (including me, obviously). Look no further than season 17, which brought back several characters in Meredith Grey’s dreams while she’s in a coma. You bet I’m going to excitedly watch her reunion with Derek, George, Mark, and Lexie, even if it happens in a COVID-19-induced fever dream. Even the trailer for its upcoming season introduces fresh faces while paying homage to the older ones.