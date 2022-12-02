Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, December 2, to Sunday, December 4. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. It’s time for some spy action in Slow Horses season two

Slow Horses — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: One of 2022's surprise hits, Slow Horses, is returning (and in the same year, no less) with a six-episode second season. Based on Mick Herron’s novels, the spy thriller follows Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) as he leads a team of MI5 misfits who get entangled in dangerous missions. The new installments will raise the stakes as the crew has to prevent a catastrophic incident once buried Cold War secrets are revealed. The cast includes Kristin Thomas Scott, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, and Paul Higgins. The show premieres with two episodes, and The A.V. Club will recap eps weekly.

2. Get ready for juicy family drama in Riches

Riches | Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: British series Riches is a mix between Succession and Empire, so you already know there’s a lot of drama to devour. Created by Abby Ajayi, it follows the complex family dynamics of the Richard family. The patriarch, Stephen (Hugh Quarshie), is a self-made man who built a cosmetics empire and is an advocate for Black-owned businesses. But after he suffers a stroke, his loved ones fight for control of the company, and the lives of his children from his two marriages begin to collide.

3. Alfred Molina dons the detective hat in Three Pines

Three Pines - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Based on Louise Penny’s book, Three Pines stars Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, who, if you can believe it, sees things that others do not. Upon investigating a series of murders in the idyllic village of Three Pines, he discovers long-buried secrets and faces demons of his own.

4. Firefly Lane concludes with season two

Firefly Lane: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke’s journey as onscreen BFFs in Firefly Lane is coming to an end. The duo plays inseparable childhood friends Tully and Kate, and the show gradually reveals how both of them end up losing touch over the years. The cast also includes Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, and Greg Germann.

5. The Great American Baking Show’s Celebrity Holiday is here

Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday | Official Trailer | The Roku Channel

Roku, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: The Great American Baking Show is combining all the best ingredients—baking, holiday feels, and celebrities messing up—in its latest special. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith host and judge the competition, whose participants include Chloe Fineman, Nat Faxon, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, D’Arcy Carden, and Marshawn Lynch.

6. Keke Palmer graces Saturday Night Live

Keke Palmer Shows Off Her Key & Peele Malia Obama Translator Impression | The Tonight Show

NBC, Saturday, 11:29 p.m.: In a duo that we—and especially SNL—don’t deserve, Nope star Keke Palmer will take the Studio 8H stage for her first SNL hosting gig, with musical guest SZA returning for her second time. Look out for The A.V. Club’s recap after it airs.