Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, February 23. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top p ick

Law & Order (NBC, 8 p.m., season 21 premiere): Law & Order is back. After all those reruns, spin-offs, and so on, it turns out the show was merely on a hiatus. Jack McCoy (Sam Waterst on) leaves the sunniness of Grace And Frankie to sit in the dark wood paneling of the District Attorney’s office once more. Anthony Anderson reprises his role along with Waterston, and you can probably count on other L&O alums to make an appearance. Hugh Dancy stars as ADA Nathan Price, so perhaps there will be a Hannibal crossover? With this show back, honestly anything can happen. Stephen Robinson will recap the first episode of the 21st season, which is called “The Right Thing.”

Regular c overage

Peacemaker’s gone for the season, but we’ll always have this:

Wild c ards

Take Note (Peacock, 3:01 a.m.): Centering on a teen who competes in a singing competition, Take Note stars Braelyn Rankins from Doom Patrol as well as alums of everything from Dreamgirls and Sister Act (Aadin Church) to Overlord And the Underwoods (Jordan Richards).

Legacies (CW, 9 p.m.): The fantasy school show (a spin- off of The Originals) returns. If you want to watch another fantasy school show, there’s also The Magicians (streaming on Netflix). For more of the similar off-the-wall magic and less school, check out Shadow & Bone (Netflix). For a more D& D focused show, try Vox Machina (Amazon Prime). For the exact opposite of this show, try Severance (Apple+).



Station 19 (ABC, 8 p.m.): This firefighter drama is also back. For a similar show, try Chicago Fire (Hulu). For less cops, try Rescue Me (Hulu, Prime). For more gay sex, try Sirens (Hulu).

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 9 p.m.): The 18th season is still going! For a more wartorn medical comedy, try M*A*S*H* (Hulu). For more diagnostic jokes, try House (Netflix). For more Chicago, try Chicago Med (Hulu).