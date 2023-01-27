We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, January 27, to Sunday, January 29. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Jason Segel and Harrison Ford lead Shrinking



Shrinking — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: The year’s first feel-good comedy has arrived. Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein have joined forces to create the half-hour Shrinking, led by Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. The show follows Jimmy Laird, a therapist still grieving the death of his wife. In the process, he starts using extreme methods to treat patients, including breaching ethical barriers that lead to massive changes in everyone’s lives. The cast also includes Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie, and Luke Tennie. Shrinking will premiere with two episodes, with the remaining airing every Friday. The A.V. Club will recap the show weekly.

2. Get your teen-supernatural fix with Lockwood & Co.

Lockwood & Co. | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: From Joe Cornish, writer of the sci-fi comedy Attack The Block, comes the supernatural detective drama Lockwood & Co., which chronicles three Londo teens (two boys and a psychically gifted girl) who launch a ghost hunting startup and set off on a path to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

There are plenty of genuinely scary ghost encounters, rip-roaring swordfights, and genre jargon; but Cornish’s series stands out for its patient character work. We spend as much time with Lucy, Lockwood, and George around the kitchen table at their shabby Marylebone headquarters as we do watching them escape paranormal encounters by the skin of their teeth. ﻿



3. Become a Tár-head, thanks to Peacock

TÁR - Official Trailer [HD] - In Select Theaters October 7

Peacock, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: If you haven’t watched Tár yet, what exactly are you doing with your life? Luckily, for anyone who missed Cate Blanchett’s extraordinary performance in this extraordinary film, Peacock is saving the day. Todd Field’s stunner is available to stream on the platform starting January 27, with plenty of time to catch up for the Oscars.

4. Jennifer Lopez strikes the rom-com genre again

Shotgun Wedding - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Jennifer Lopez performs her annual duty of starring in a ridiculous yet entertaining rom-com. She leads Shotgun Wedding as Darcy, who is preparing for her dream destination wedding to Tom (Josh Duhamel). However, as the couple gets cold feet, the wedding party is taken hostage, forcing the duo to work together to save everyone. The ensemble includes Jennifer Coolidge, D’Arcy Carden, Sônia Braga, Lenny Kravitz, Callie Hernandez, Cheech Marin, and Desmin Borges. Check out The A.V. Club’s review.

5. Sir David Attenborough brings back Frozen Planets

Frozen Planet II | Official Trailer | New Attenborough Series | BBC Studios

BBC America, Saturday, 8 p.m.: Nothing is more soothing than Sir David Attenborough narrating a nature docuseries. So it’s a good thing that Frozen Planets II is finally here (after initially airing in the U.K. months ago). This followup show, premiering 11 years after the original, benefits from advances in camera technology and boasts a new set of eclectic visuals, like lightweight drones following avalanches.

6. Saturday Night Live welcomes Michael B. Jordan

Michael B Jordan Replies to Fans on the Internet | Actually Me | GQ

NBC, 11:30 p.m.: A week after Aubrey Plaza made her SNL debut, Creed III star Michael B. Jordan is set to do the same. The actor, whose sports drama releases in March, will host from Studio 8H with musical guest Lil Baby. The A.V. Club’s recap of the night will publish on Sunday.