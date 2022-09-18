Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, September 18, to Thursday, September 22. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

Reboot (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Reboot | Official Trailer | Hulu

Created by Modern Family’s Steve Levitan, Hulu’s Reboot already gets brownie points for assembling a fantastic ensemble. Judy Greer, Rachel Bloom, Keegan Michael Key, Paul Reiser, Johnny Knoxville, and Calum Worthy star in this subversive comedy about the cast of an old sitcom reuniting for, as the title suggests, a reboot. The show will poke fun at the trend of reboots, sequels, prequels, and everything in between while forcing its characters to deal with their past issues. Season one consists of eight episodes. Keep an eye out for The A.V. Club’s review this week.

Advertisement

Andor (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)



Andor | Official Trailer | Disney+

At long last, Andor is here—and the show premieres with three episodes, no less. Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor in this prequel, set five years before Rogue One. When the series begins, he’ll be a revolution-averse cynic who eventually plays a crucial role in saving the galaxy. Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Genevieve O’Reilly, Forest Whitaker, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also star. The A.V. Club will recap the first season every week.

Abbott Elementary (ABC, Wednesday, 9 p.m.)



Abbott Elementary Season 2 Trailer

School is back in session, baby. ABC’s Emmy-award-winning sitcom Abbott Elementary returns for its second season. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, the workplace mockumentary is set in a Philadelphia public school, following the daily lives of passionate but underfunded teachers. The cast includes Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, and Chris Perfetti. Leslie Odom Jr. will also appear in season two. Keep an eye out for The A.V. Club’s recap of the premiere on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Hidden gems

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream | Official Trailer | Netflix

Filmed at Denver’s Paramount Theatre, We All Scream is Patton Oswalt’s fourth Netflix standup special and the first one he directs. The actor and comedian will talk about the realities of life as a Gen X senior and his lockdown experiences, among other things.



Advertisement

Meet Cute (Peacock, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)



Meet Cute | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson meet cute over and over and over again in their new Peacock film. (Sounds exhausting, to be honest.) The rom-com follows Manhattan-native Sheila, who comes across a time machine in a nail salon of all places. She decides to use its powers to continually fix her date with Gary from the previous night, hoping to turn him into the man of her dreams. The A.V. Club’s review goes up later this week.

Advertisement

Thai Cave Rescue (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Thai Cave Rescue: Limited Series | Official Trailer | Netflix

Created by Michael Russell Gunn and Dana Ledoux, the limited series Thai Cave Rescue is based on the terrifying real-life rescue of 12 boys and an adult who were trapped in a cave in northern Thailand in 2018. The series depicts the ordeal endured by the Wild Boars soccer team and their 25-year-old coach when heavy rains trapped them inside a cave for 18 days, leading to a massive international recovery mission. All 12 boys are played by local Thai actors, and filming took place at their homes and in the actual Tham Luang cave. The A.V. Club’s review goes up Monday.

Advertisement

More good stuff

Best In Dough (Hulu, Monday, 12:01 a.m.)

Best In Dough | Official Trailer | Hulu

A cooking competition devoted just to pizza? Sure, why not? Hulu’s 10-episode Best In Dough brings together ’za-obsessed folks to showcase their skills for a cash prize of $10,000. Wells Adams is set to host, and judges include chefs Daniele Uditi and Millie Peartree, comedian and food influencer Eunji Kim, and baker Bryan Ford.

Advertisement

Quantum Leap (NBC, Monday, 10 p.m.)



Quantum Leap: Official Trailer | NBC’s Quantum Leap

It’s possible that Quantum Leap’s revival news might’ve been what finally compelled Steve Levitan to make Reboot, right? NBC brings back its iconic sci-fi drama, which ended its five-season run in 1993. Set 30 years after the original, this show stars Kevin Can F**K Himself’s Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Seong, who leads a new team to restart the Quantum Leap accelerator. The cast includes Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Nanrisa Lee, and Mason Alexander Park.

Advertisement

Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music And Laughter (ABC, Thursday, 9 p.m.)



‘Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter’ Special Set For September On ABC

ABC is throwing a grand 100th birthday bash for legendary storyteller and activist Norman Lear. The two-hour special will feature celebrities like George Clooney, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Aniston, Anthony Anderson, Jimmy Kimmel, Rita Moreno, Kristen Bell, Justina Machado, Octavia Spencer, Laverne Cox, and Tom Hanks.

Advertisement

Can’t miss recaps

House Of The Dragon (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

Kevin Can F**K Himself (AMC, Monday, 9 p.m.)

Industry (HBO, Monday, 9 p.m., season-two finale)

Archer (FXX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Disney+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Atlanta (FX, Thursday, 10 p.m.)

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power (Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

Arriving now

9-1-1 season six premiere; The Cleaning Lady season two premiere (FOX, Monday, 8-10 p.m.)

Advertisement

The Neighborhood season five premiere; Bob Hearts Abishola season four premiere; NCIS season 20 premiere; NCIS: Hawai’i season two premiere (CBS, Monday, 8-11 p.m.)

FBI season five premiere; FBI: International season two premiere; FBI: Most Wanted season four premiere (CBS, Tuesday, 8-11 p.m.)

Advertisement

The Resident season six premiere (FOX, Tuesday, 8 p.m.)

New Amsterdam season five premiere (NBC, Tuesday, 10 p.m.)

Chicago Med season eight premiere; Chicago Fire season 11 premiere; Chicago P.D. season 10 premiere (NBC, Wednesday, 8-11 p.m.)

Advertisement

The Conners season five premiere; The Goldbergs season 10 premiere; Abbott Elementary season two premiere; Home Economics season four premiere; Big Sky season three premiere (ABC, Wednesday, 8-11 p.m.)

Survivor season 43 premiere; The Amazing Race season 34 premiere (CBS, Wednesday, 8-11 p.m.)

Advertisement

Law & Order: Organized Crime season three premiere; Law & Order: SVU season 24 premiere; Law & Order season 22 premiere (NBC, Thursday, 8-10 p.m.)

Ending soon

The Bachelorette (ABC, Tuesday, 9 p.m., season 19 finale)