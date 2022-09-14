ABC’s Abbott Elementary has been on a roll ever since it debuted in early 2022, and with its ratings almost tripling thanks to next-day viewing on DVRs and Hulu. Created by Quinta Brunson, the heartwarming sitcom quickly garnered critical acclaim and positive reactions. It recently won three Emmys: Outstanding Casting for Wendy O’Brien, Brunson for writing the pilot episode, and Sheryl Lee Ralph for the supporting actress category, making history as only the second Black woman to win.

The good news doesn’t stop there. At its 2022 Television Critics Association panel on September 14, ABC announced that Abbott has added Hamilton and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Leslie Odom Jr. to its cast for the upcoming second season. Euphoria’s Lauren Weedman and Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Keyla Monterroso Mejia are also aboard for what looks like a stacked season.

Abbott Elementary is a workplace comedy set in a Philadelphia public school, where a group of passionate teachers, and hilariously tone-deaf Principal Ava (Janelle James), are the subject of a documentary about an underfunded school. Brunson plays over-enthusiastic teacher Janine Teagues, with Tyler James Williams as her potential love interest, Gregory Eddie. That is, unless, Odom Jr.’s Draemond might win Janine over first? Draemond is the owner of a string of charter schools in the area who pays a visit to Abbott.

Meanwhile, Weedman will play Kristin Marie, a tough-talking teacher from a neighboring school, and Meija’s Ashle is a teacher’s aide whose personality contributes to the chaos. I suspect she’ll be BFFs with Principal Ava, right? The cast includes Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and William Stanford Davis. Brunson is an executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker.

Abbott Elementary season two is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 21, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Check out the trailer below: