1. Emily Deschanel battles a cult in Devil In Ohio

Devil In Ohio | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Bones-heads, your time has come. Emily Deschanel, best known for leading that Fox drama’s 12-season run, returns to the small screen with Devil In Ohio. In it, she plays psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis, who shelters a young girl, Mae (Madeleine Arthur), after she just escaped from a cult. But her arrival threatens to tear Suzanne’s own family apart. The thriller is based on Daria Polatin’s novel of the same name, and the cast includes Sam Jaeger, Xaria Dotson, Alisha Newton, and Naomi Tan.

2. Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. gets a same-day streaming release



HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL. - Official Trailer - In Theaters and On Peacock September 2nd

Peacock, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: It’s your lucky day if you have a Peacock subscription and don’t have an interest in going to the movies on Labor Day weekend, as the streaming service is premiering Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. on the same day as its theatrical release. Written, directed, and produced by Adamma Ebo, the comedy stars Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall as a husband-wife duo who ran a popular congregation until a scandal forced them to close their church. So they plan a comeback by making a documentary.

3. Dig into the horrors of House Of Hammer

House of Hammer | Official Trailer | Discovery+

Discovery+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: The explosive docuseries House Of Hammer investigates the accusations of sexual assault and cannibalistic fetishes against actor Armie Hammer. The three-parter also delves into his family’s complicated and dangerous history (one of the co-producers is Hammer’s aunt, Casey, who appears in the show), and you can expect things to get very, very dark.

4. Rejoice: Rick And Morty returns



Rick and Morty | Season 6 Official Trailer | adult swim

Adult Swim, Sunday, 11 p.m.: Rick And Morty are back, baby! Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s adult animated comedy kicks off its sixth season with a voice cast that includes Chris Parnell and Sarah Chalke. As the new episodes pick up, Rick and Morty are stranded in space, floating in the remnants of the citadel.

5. Hulu adds Indian thriller Cuttputli

Cuttputlli | Official Trailer | Akshay Kumar, Rakulpreet Singh | Sept 2 | DisneyPlus Hotstar

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Hulu is now home to Hotstar, an Indian streaming service that falls under the Disney brand with several original films and TV shows. And a new title is joining the team. Cuttputli, a psychological thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh, is set in the small mountain town of Kasauli and follows the investigation of a serial killer targeting teens.

6. Apple TV+ expands kids programming with Life By Ella

Life By Ella — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: The streaming platform is losing Surface and Trying (both shows air season finales today) and gaining Life By Ella. The kids’ drama follows 13-year-old Ella (Lily Brooks O’Briant), who goes through an experience that shifts her way of thinking and prompts her to encourage everyone around her to seize the day.