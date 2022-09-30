Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, September 30, to Sunday, October 2. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. It’s time to binge Ramy again

Ramy | Season 3 Trailer | Hulu

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: After two years, Ramy finally returns for a third season, with all 10 episodes dropping at once. Created by Ramy Youssef, the show follows the titular character’s battle with his faith as an Egyptian- American millennial. As a refresher, season two ended with Ramy’s wife dumping him after one day of marriage when she learns about his affair. In this season, Ramy welcomes new cast member Bella Hadid. Look for an essay on the new season and an interview with Youssef and his co-star Hiam Abbass on The A.V. Club this week.

2. Head back to Salem for Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2 | Official Trailer | Disney+

Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Witchy season has arrived early thanks to Hocus Pocus 2. Everyone’s favorite Halloween rewatch gets a sequel as Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker reprise their Hocus Pocus roles as the Sanderson sisters. Twenty-nine years after the events of the first film, three high-school students work together to stop the sisters from wreaking havoc in present-day Salem. New cast additions include Whitney Peak, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, and Lilia Buckingham.

3. Live from New York, it’s another season of Saturday Night Live

Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim Talk Season 48 Of ‘SNL’

NBC, Saturday, 11:30 p.m.: Saturday Night Live kicks off season 48 with four new faces. The cast faced a mass exodus event with Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari all leaving over the summer. So hopefully host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar can help make the premiere memorable. Look for our recaps of episodes weekly.

4. Kid Cudi’s animated rom-com Entergalactic

ENTERGALACTIC | Official Trailer | Netflix

Friday, Netflix, 3:01 a.m.: Kid Cudi and Jessica Williams lead Netflix’s animated rom-com Entergalactic. They play Jabari and Meadow, who are both neighbors and artists trying to figure out if they can make space for love in their lives. The voice cast includes Timotheé Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Christopher Abbott, and Arturo Castro. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

At once a sumptuous visual album and a swoon-worthy romantic tale, Entergalactic is a feast for the senses. A celebration of the delightful messiness of human connection in a world that would push you to isolate yourself lest you be hurt by those you most gravitate toward, this episodic story about boy-meets-girl finds new textures in an otherwise familiar story.

5. Elsie Fisher leads My Best Friend’s Exorcism

My Best Friend’s Exorcism - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Based on Grady Hendrix’s book of the same name, My Best Friend’s Exorcism is set in 1998 and follows Abby (Elsie Fisher) and Gretchen (Amiah Miller) as they navigate boys, pop culture, and, most importantly, a paranormal force clinging to the latter. With help from a mall exorcist, Abby is determined to compel the demon before it kills her best friend. Keep an eye out for The A.V. Club’s review this week.

6. Jena Friedman drops her standup special Ladykiller

Ladykiller | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Friday, Peacock, 3:01 a.m.: In her hour-long standup comedy special, comedian Jena Friedman explores hot-button issues women face today like reproductive rights, why true crime is obsessed with dead women, and how to find humor in marriage.

