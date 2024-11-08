5 things to watch on TV this weekend Arcane and Yellowstone return, while Netflix debuts a South Korean rom-com.

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, November 8 to Sunday, November 10. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. Arcane kicks off its last season

Netflix, Saturday, 3:01 a.m.: In its second and final season, Arcane continues the story of sisters Jinx (voiced by Ella Purnell) and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld), who find themselves on opposite sides of a war over a utopian city. The animated series is based on Riot Games’ League Of Legends, and new episodes of the show are released in batches on November 9, 16, and 23. Look out for The A.V. Club‘s review on Saturday.

2. After all its BTS drama, Yellowstone finally returns

Paramount, Sunday, 8 p.m.: Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone presses on, sans Kevin Costner this time. Almost two years after season five began, these six new episodes double down on the feud between siblings Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) to see who’ll get control of the ranch. The cast also includes Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham.

3. Investigation Alien is…exactly what it sounds like

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: In Netflix’s paranormal docuseries, UFO-focused journalist George Knapp digs into the “evidence” of alien life and interviews experts in the field.

4. Every Minute Counts revisits a tragedy

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Cada Minuto Cuenta (Every Minute Counts in English) is Prime Video’s most expensive project out of Mexico to date. Based on the devastating earthquake that hit the country’s capital in September 1985, the dramatic series charts the lives of a few people impacted by the disaster.

5. Cue up your next rom-com with Mr. Plankton

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Perhaps a sweet South Korean show is just what we need to close out this week, huh? Mr. Plankton centers on Hae Jo (Woo Do-hwan) and Jo Jae-mi (Lee Yoo-mi) as they embark on a life-changing road trip to cope with their respective health issues.