Watch out Only Murders In The Building—there’s a new fictional true crime podcaster in town. Will Forte (MacGruber) is gathering his audio equipment to star in Bodkin, the first scripted series from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Created by Jez Scharf (The UnDream), the seven-episode Netflix dark comedy centers on a group of podcasters who set out to investigate the disappearance of three individuals from a tiny, coastal Irish town. But things start to get murky as, per the show’s official synopsis, “...they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined.” The synopsis continues, “As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction—about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves—the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.”

Forte is set to play Gilbert, who is “an American podcaster on the hunt for his next big story.” With a family history that has roots in Ireland, Gilbert is described as having “undeniable charm” that helps him gain the trust of others. But wait! It is a crime story, after all, and Gilbert seems to be hiding some deep, dark secret that he hopes to run away from while investigating in Ireland.

Along with Forte, the cast is rounded out by Siobhán Cullen (The Long Call), Robyn Cara (Trying), David Wilmot (Station Eleven), and Chris Walley (The Last Voyage Of The Demeter).

Serving as Bodkin’s main director will be Nash Edgerton (Mr. Inbetween). Scharf and Alex Metcalf (Sharp Objects) are set as the drama series’ co-showrunners, as well as executive producers beside David Flynn and Paul Lee. Barack and Michelle Obama also join as executive producers under their banner Higher Ground, which previously produced the Academy Award-nominated documentary Crip Camp.