With his raspy voice, towering physique, and propensity to perform Evel Knievel-style stunts that were more stupid than daring, Bob Einstein rocketed his way into the hearts of comedy fans worldwide during his half-decade in the funny business. But, unfortunately , all those hearts were broken when Einstein died of cancer in 2017.

The two-time Emmy winner is a getting hero’s tribute with HBO’s upcoming documentary The Super Bob Einstein Movie. The network emptied the night’s sky, bringing comedy world’s brightest stars to talk about Einstein’s favorite subject: Bob Einstein. Here are some of the talking heads just from the trailer: Steve Martin, Susie Essman, Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld, J.B. Smoove, David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman, and Einstein’s brother Albert Brooks.

Today, Einstein is probably best known as Larry David’s cantankerous “best friend,” Lil’ Orphan Marty Funkhouser , on Curb Your Enthusiasm. But his impact on modern comedy stretches back to the late 60s when he worked alongside Steve Martin on the writing staff of The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.

Throughout the 70s, he wrote for Sonny & Cher and Van Dyke And Company, where he launched one of his most famous characters, the incompetent and accident-prone daredevil “Super Dave Osborne.” The character became a fan favorite, appearing on The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson, Late Night With David Letterman, and his TV series Super Dave.

Of course, the bittersweet reality of receiving a Bob Einstein documentary is that Einstein isn’t here to be in it “mostly by himself, ” as David Letterman notes. Still, the comedy legend deserves the praise of his peers. We’ll also take any opportunity to relive the time Marty Funkhauser asked Larry if he stuck a gerbil in his ass. No, it’s not important who told him.

The Super Bob Einstein Movie crashes onto HBO Max on December 28, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST.