[Note: Due to the nature of Yellowjackets casting, this article contains some spoilers for the series’ first season. Read on with caution!]

She lives! Another Yellowjackets character only introduced as a teen in season one is confirmed to be receiving a grown-up counterpart: the Antler Queen herself, Lottie. The character portrayed as a teen by Courtney Eaton will be played as an adult by Obi-Wan Kenobi star Simone Kessell.

The Showtime drama shared the announcement of its new casting update via the official Yellowjackets Twitter, teasing followers with a tweet captioned “Fine we’ll cave...” alongside a meme of someone sliding cash across a table for information on adult Lottie. The character’s maniacal arc last season from an anxious, wispy creative to a clairvoyant, horny cannibal made Lottie a fan favorite as she was promoted to series regular in season two.

Kessell, who hails from New Zealand, has been having a small-screen moment as of late—beyond her role in Princess Leia’s mother Breha Organa in Obi-Wan Kenobi, she also boasts two episode credits on Our Flag Meets Death’s standout first season. She marks the second new cast member joining Yellowjackets’ 40+ set, after Six Feet Under star Lauren Ambrose was confirmed to be returning next season as (extra spoiler warning here!) adult Van.

The first season of Yellowjackets has been critically lauded since it concluded on January 16, and was the second-most streamed series in Showtime’s history, per Deadline. The series is currently nominated for seven awards at this year’s Emmy s, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey, and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci.

Though a second-season premiere date still seems about as distant a future as the surviving soccer players’ escape from Canada, production is reportedly set to begin on August 30. Until then, just keep working on those touches.