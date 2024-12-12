Nate Bargatze isn't winning fights or career day in Your Friend, Nate Bargatze trailer The new special premieres on Netflix December 24.

In 2023, Nate Bargatze stopped by The A.V. Club and told a story about watching his wife and daughter leave in the middle of one of his comedy specials because the former got too tired. Hopefully she stayed awake through this one, because her school’s career day features heavily in the trailer. “They put me at a table with a surgeon, which I think they did it on purpose, almost to show the kids, ‘Here’s the difference between reading,'” he quips, later explaining that his advice was that the kids could become comedians pretty much immediately, and didn’t need to go to any more school. Now that’s a cool dad.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Of his self-effacing sense of humor, Bargatze also told The A.V. Club, “The closer I can keep the off and onstage, to me, I think the better.” He’s clearly kept the same philosophy through the filming of Your Friend, Nate Bargatze. He comes off as just that—an approachable, very funny friend.

He’s also the #1 earning comedian in the world right now, according to Pollstar, so maybe not just your friend. He also recently hosted Saturday Night Live, is co-producing an upcoming holiday variety special with Lorne Michaels for CBS, has been breaking venue records left and right, and has a book, Big Dumb Eyes: Stories From A Simpler Mind, coming out May 2025. It may not be surgery, that’s nothing to laugh at.

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze premieres December 24 on Netflix.