You're so close to out-living Magnum P.I.

Big news this weekend for anyone desperately searching for a goal in life, and coming up short so far : You’re now just a year, probably less, away from out-living the Magnum P.I. reboot— which might be just the thing to keep you going, purely out of spite. You’re not going to let Magnum P.I. beat you, right?

This is per THR, which reports that the reboot to the old-school Tom Selleck series, which starred Jay Hernandez in the role of Hawaii-based detective Thomas Magnum, will be airing its final episodes during the 2023-2024 season. You’re so close!

Originally airing in 2018, the Magnum reboot has run for the better part of five seasons so far , meaning it’ll end up falling short of the original show’s 8-season run. That original series ran entirely on CBS, but the new series jumped ship after being canceled by that network in 2022; Universal, which produces the series, eventually landed it at its own NBC, where its fifth season, cut into two 10-episode chunks, is now airing.

Afflicted with writers’ strike anxieties, NBC has now opted to let its cast’s options lapse this week , meaning the series will conclude with those final 10 episodes. The series starred Hernandez, plus Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang. It also featured the single best decision any TV show rebooting a program from the 1980s can make, i.e., holding on to a slightly modified version of its Mike Post-penned theme song, instead of maddeningly discarding its cheesy greatness. (Looking at you, Quantum Leap reboot!)

Theme from Magnum, P. I. (feat. Larry Carlton)

NBC has yet to set an exact date for when the final 10 episodes will air, but it’ll be sometime in the next 12 months. You can do this, reader. Hit the gym; look both ways when you cross the street; cut your steak into tiny, un-choke-able bites. We have faith in you. You can out-live Magnum P.I.