11 movies to check out on Prime Video this July

Summer is here! So to quote Maximus from Ridley Scott’s Gladiator—which is being added to Amazo n Prime Video in July—“Are you not entertained?” The answer, of course, is “heck yeah,” especially when you check out Prime’s 40th-anniversary presentations of Scarface and Valley Girl which are also being added in July. Other titles coming to Pri me Video in July include Best Picture Oscar winner No Country For Old Men, the acclaimed Stephen King adaptation The Shawshank Redemption, classics like Rebel Without A Cause, and M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock At The Cabin. Also on deck is the new fantasy-adventure The Portable Door starring Christoph Waltz and Sam Neill. Sure we just named eight of the 11 films on our list. But read on for the other three, because you know you can’t stand the suspense!