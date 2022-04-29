The Box (Available May 1)

Where have you gone, Richard Kelly? After a massive smash in 2001 with Donnie Darko, Kelly floundered with his post-apocalyptic Southland Tales in 2006. While the film was indeed a huge bomb, it certainly didn’t put Kelly in “director’s jail,” and he rebounded in many ways with The Box in 2007. The film is based on Richard Matheson’s short story Button Button, and features Cameron Diaz and James Marsden as a couple who get a box that can change their lives for the better, but are they willing to bear the cost? Many viewers sought to label the film an overlong Twilight Zone episode but Kelly, as always, was grappling with some larger themes about morality, mortality and life. He also hasn’t made a film since, and seems to have nothing on the horizon. In his 2009 review, Keith Phipps said “Kelly knows how to keep the tension mounting even when it isn’t clear what’s going on. Which is good, since it’s seldom clear what is going on.”