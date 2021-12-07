For too long, we’ve been content with nutcrackers that, despite their fearsome manes and stiff-bodied desire to destroy, have only been capable of breaking through the shells of delicious seasonal snacks. Now, however, YouTube channel Stuff Made Here has augmented the chomping power of a regular nutcracker’s insatiable maw by engineering a version that’s able to to bite through actual metal nuts.



In “I Made The World’s Strongest Nut Cracker,” engineer/host Shane Wighton documents the fulfillment of his dream to create a super-powered, highly dangerous ‘cracker. As Wighton says, he’s been wanting to make his monstrous nutcracker since he created an explosive-powered baseball bat that uses blanks powerful enough to pound nails into concrete.



After giving the vital warning that what he’s doing is extremely dangerous, Wighton shows how his “powder-actuated” version uses these explosive blanks, a specially made piston, a muffler (and many other customizations) to gas power a big, beastly nutcracker that applies “up to 80,000 pounds of force” to anything put inside it.



“Getting this thing working was pretty hard,” Wighton says at one point in the video. “It really wants to just violently tear itself apart.”

Fortunately, it doesn’t and the ensuing creation—named Jaws—ends up doing its job with aplomb after it’s tweaked a bit from its original design. Wighton demonstrates his work by feeding Jaws a metal nut, a glass marble, a Lego figure, and, in a sideways tribute to Goya, a smaller nutcracker. All of this is done while wearing eye and ear protection and a hardhat, and, at times, firing the device from behind a wooden barricade.

This finished, we believe that the introduction of a new, metal-destroying Nutcracker should be accompanied by a chugging, double kick-propelled version of the Tchaikovsky ballet, too.

