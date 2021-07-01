Meghan McCain Photo : Tasos Katopodis ( Getty Images )

This could potentially be the best day of Whoopi Goldberg’s life. T he queen of daytime hairdos and telling people her dad is John McCain—Meghan McCain— is getting ready to leave The View after four years. According to Page Six, despite having two years left on her contract with ABC, Meghan McCain is “adamant” that she will depart the talk show.

As the conservative viewpoint on the show, McCain consistently interrupted and bickered with her fellow co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, even devolving into a full on screaming match with Behar on-air one day . Goldberg has been visibly exasperated with McCain since her early days on the show. During one particularly heated moment, she told McCain plainly to “just stop talking.” Elizabeth Warren gave a masterclass lesson in ignoring McCain’s tendency to talk over her co-hosts and featured guests, by simply pretending she was not there at all.

The most interesting thing McCain has ever done during her time on the show was debut an array of interesting hair stylings to distract from the emptiness of her often times racist arguments. She did bring a certain viewpoint to The View; she served as their in-house staunch R epublican who continued on her father’s legacy for success. Since publishing her 2008 book My Dad, John McCain, it’s become almost a bit how much she mentions him in her arguments.

The DailyMail reported that McCain’s co-hosts were unaware of her departure, at least prior to this morning’s news dropping. It’s also unclear where McCain plans on taking her career next. After establishing herself as the girlboss of conservative media over the last few years, it’s possible she could be moving onto host her own show, or *shudders* begin her career in politics. Either way, Goldberg will be letting out a sigh of relief when she reportedly wraps up at the end of July.

We wonder what her dad, John McCain, would think of this.