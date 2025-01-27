Alien: Earth heads for a collision course in new teaser Noah Hawley's take on the Alien franchise warns "We were safer in space."

Franchise fans will find the premise of the latest Alien: Earth teaser familiar. There’s been a “containment breach,” and an extraterrestrial life form is hurtling violently through a (seemingly abandoned) space craft. But then we zoom out, and the craft itself is hurtling violently through space, headed for a collision course with Earth. Ridley Scott’s iconic 1979 film offered the chilling sentiment that “In space, no one can hear you scream.” Noah Hawley‘s television spin-off proposes “We were safer in space.”

The events of Alien: Earth, which premieres on Hulu this summer, takes place after that craft we saw in the teaser crash-lands on our home planet. A young woman (Sydney Chandler) and crash recovery team “search for survivors among the wreckage,” where “they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined,” per the synopsis. “With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Further details of Hawley’s foray into this sci-fi horror franchise, which includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, and Essie Davis in the cast, have otherwise been kept under wraps. The atmospheric clips give little away; a previous Alien: Earth teaser did give a glimpse of the series’ terrifying xenomorph. That one came with the tagline “In 2120, Mother Earth is expecting.” Maybe she’s just expecting visitors (in the form of that crashing spacecraft), or maybe we’re going to see Hawley’s take on the classic chestburster scene, which is its own kind of parasitic pregnancy.