Never mind, AMC isn't going to charge more based on seat location

Well, it turns out a tiered ticketin g system isn’t the way to save the theatrical experience. AMC announced back in February a new plan to charge more for better seats in the movie theater (and charge less for those craning their necks in the front row). That plan apparently didn’t work out so well, as Variety reports that it’s scrapping the tiered tickets and moving on to a new scheme to make front-row seats more attractive.



According to Variety, the Sightline at AMC program successfully enticed people to cough up more for better seats, but it couldn’t manage to get people to pay less for worse seats. “To ensure AMC’s ticket prices remain competitive, the Sightline at AMC pilot program will come to an end at participating locations in the coming weeks, and the initiative will not roll out nationwide,” the company conceded in a statement.

Advertisement

The Sightline program wasn’t particularly popular—Elijah Wood denounced it as undemocratic—but the fact of the matter is, theaters need new schemes to get butts in seats. Luckily, Sightline pointed AMC in the right direction: “AMC is applying its learnings as it pivots to its next innovation—enhanced spacious front row seating with extensive seat recline,” its statement revealed. “Large, comfortable lounge style seating areas will allow guests to lay all the way back and relax. The angle of the seats will also make it more enjoyable to watch movies from these front row seats closest to the screen.”

AMC already offers a range of reclining seats at many of its locations, and that’s for a regular ticket in the middle of the theater. One can only imagine what the front-row lounge will look like; perhaps a new Nicole Kidman ad is in order, in which we see the lounge in action.