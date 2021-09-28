A few months ago, we brought you word of Aline, an unauthorized Celine Dion biopic starring Valérie Lemercier as Aline Dieu, a Canadian pop singer who is definitely not Celine Dion. That on its own is nothing especially egregious, but the brilliant/baffling twist in Aline is that Lemercier plays Aline at multiple stages of her life, including as a 12-year-old, but it sounds like the ridiculous nature of that concept is at least partially meant to be a joke—maybe in hopes of drawing attention to the film for making such an audacious choice, which has definitely worked out. Aline has just been picked up for U.S. distribution by Roadside Attractions, so we’ll get to see it here eventually, but it seems like all of this buzz around a fake Celine Dion has convinced the real Celine Dion to try and get ahead of all the Aline hype a bit.

We’re not getting an authorized biopic where Celine Dion plays herself at various stages of her life (but, god willing, we will someday), but we are getting an official documentary about Dion from Oscar-nominated filmmakers Irene Taylor. Variety says the movie is being billed as the “definitive feature” on the singer, which pretty much confirms that it’s being made to undercut any other features based on the life of Celine Dion that might be happening out there.

The untitled documentary (we suggest Celine, just to make it a more explicit companion piece with the other movie) has the “full participation and support” of Dion, and it “will tell her life story and career accomplishments, including iconic album releases, award accolades, world tours, and Las Vegas residencies.” In a statement, Dion added that she’s “always been an open book” for her fans, so this movie will allow them to see a part of her life that they haven’t seen before. (Except in the movie Aline, but that’s not her life, it’s “her life.”)