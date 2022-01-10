Angel Olsen, Julien Baker, and Sharon Van Etten made cryptic posts on social media last week featuring a blurry picture of the three of them, teasing that something was coming on Monday. Well, the day has arrived.



After much speculation from fans that perhaps Julien Baker had joined another supergroup with two of the other biggest names in indie, there’s good news and bad news. No, Olsen and Van Etten aren’t making their own Boygenius with Baker. But fans can thankfully see all three on their The Wild Hearts tour that kicks off in July.

Each artist will perform a set with their respective bands, with 4AD signee Spencer. as the opener. The pre-sale starts January 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Fa ns can sign up for pre-sale access now . Ticket sales will partially go to a great cause, too. As Baker shared on Twitter, the artists “partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket will go to support people rebuilding their lives after incarceration.”

In a statement on social media, Olsen wrote, “I am so thrilled to be traveling and playing music this summer, sharing the stage with these incredible people as our return to touring. It’s truly a dream, something to hold and to share collaboratively. Hope to see you there!”

Van Etten also wrote a touching post, expressing her excitement to tour with Baker and her “Like I Used To” collaborator, Olsen:

2022 represents a time in which camaraderie, collaboration, support, and collectiveness will be essential in order for us to participate and experience in music, art, and life. Now, more than ever, I want to show my love and appreciation for these artists and our fans. Most of shows will be outdoors (apart from the legendary Massey Hall in Toronto and Ryman Auditorium in Nashville). My deep respect for Angel, Julien, and Spencer. for wanting to make this tour happen during such a climactic time in all our lives. I look forward to being able to see their sets more intimately and my hope is that we help everyone feel safe, loved, and cared for during the performances. We love you and can’t wait to literally take this show on the road for the first time since 2019.

In other Olsen news, the musician recently teased on social media that new music is coming this year, sharing pictures of herself in the process of recording the next record. It’s been a long time coming, since Olsen hasn’t released an LP with original music since 2019’s All Mirrors (her last LP Whole New Mess was a re-imagining of her tracks from All Mirrors).

The Wild Hearts Tour Dates

Thu. Jul. 21 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *

Fri. Jul. 22 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

Sat. Jul. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Mon. Jul. 25 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

Fri. Jul. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater *

Sat. Jul 30 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater *

Tu. Aug. 2 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

Wed. Aug. 3 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

Fri. Aug. 5 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

Sat. Aug. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

Sun. Aug. 7 - Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

Tue. Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

Wed. Aug 10 - Chicago, IL @ TBA *

Thu. Aug. 11 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Fri. Aug. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Mon. Aug. 15 - Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

Tue. Aug. 16 - LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

Thu. Aug. 18 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

Fri. Aug. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

Sun. Aug. 21 - New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *



* = with Spencer.