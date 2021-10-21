Mythic Quest ended its second season with a major cliffhanger, but thankfully, fans will get to see what happens next in Apple TV+’s excellent series. Apple TV announced that the show’s been renewed for a third and fourth season, with the help of some notable stars.



In a jokey video, Rob McElhenney FaceTimes Anthony Hopkins (whom he refers to as “Tony”), telling him the show got picked up for two more seasons. “Wow, that’s wonderful, congratulations. Yeah, bright…what is that, exactly?”

“You were in an episode in season two, in fact, you got nominated for an Emmy!” McElhenney, the showrunner and star, reminds his good friend Tony, as they go into an awkward back and forth. Hopkins pretends that he has no idea what Mythic Quest is or what Rob’s name is. (Hopkins served as narrator on the episode “Everlight.”)

Hopkins hangs up after getting a call from Apple TV+’s golden boy: “Suds.” Jason Sudeikis appears donning a hoodie and the flat cap he often wears, and refers to Hopkins as “T-Hops.”

Hopkins asks when Sudeikis—Ted Lasso star and co-creator—will let him go on that show, saying he could be Keely’s new boyfriend. The Oscar winner is told he has to audition.

While Ted Lasso continues to be Apple TV+’s biggest TV show despite many fans voicing how much they preferred the first season over the second one, Mythic Quest is the streamer’s hidden gem. It doesn’t tug heartstrings as much as Ted Lasso, but this workplace comedy is just as hilarious and heartfelt, while still featuring McElhenney’s signature dark, comedic touch which is seen in his other hit series, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

As The A.V. Club writer William Hughes wrote in his review of season two, “Mythic Quest reminds us of how wonderful it can be to dip back into a comedy series that has so much to say about, and so much passion for, its actual subject matter. It might take some knowing pokes at the ‘workplace as family’ themes that have been infiltrating TV comedy for decades, but Mythic Quest never loses sight of the fact that it’s a show about people whose lives, for good or ill, revolve around making a thing.”