Barry Season 4 | Official Teaser | HBO

Succession isn’t the only acclaimed HBO series we must worry about saying goodbye to this spring. Bill Hader’s Barry will also end with its eight-episode season four. (Hey, at least it’s going out on its own terms, which feels like a win in today’s TV landscape.) The new outings will follow up with Barry after he was arrested for Janice’s murder, and he’ll reunite with Fuches (Stephen Root) in prison. Meanwhile, Sally (Sarah Goldberg) and Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan) committed their first kills in season three, so there will be some emotional fallout. Henry Winkler, D’Arcy Carden, James Hiroyuki Liao, and Sarah Burns will reprise their roles, while Patrick Fischler has joined the cast. [Saloni Gajjar]