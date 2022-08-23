Ahead of the long-awaited theatrical release of Avatar: The Way Of Water, James Cameron is offering you a refresher with the re-release of the original Avatar. The 2009 film will make its way back into theaters starting on September 23, fit with a new trailer, a new promotional poster, and 4K remastering. Since the film was very recently pulled from Disney+ in anticipation of the re-release, this may be the only way to bring back those 13-year-old memories of the film.

Avatar | Back in Theatres

Let’s review Avatar, because all this writer remembers of the original is so, so, so much blue it made her tween eyes hurt. The original Avatar stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver. Worthington leads the feature as Jake Sully, an injured Marine who takes on a super secret and highly technologically advanced mission, which involves fusing himself with an “avatar” on the extrasolar moon called Pandora.

Once there, he bonds with the humanoid Na’vi population, in particular Saldaña’s Neytiri, with whom he has sex by mystically joining their long braids. He then takes on the new mission of defending the planet from the colonizing Resources Development Administration, which is mining Pandora’s resource unobtanium.

In Avatar: The Way Of Water, we’ll see the return of Worthington, Saldaña, Lang, and Weaver (in a new role), with new cast additions including Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel. Co-written by Josh Friedman, the events of the film take place more than a decade after the first, with the RDA back to threaten the livelihood of Pandora once more.

Avatar will arrive in theaters on September 23, followed by Avatar: The Way Of Water on December 16.