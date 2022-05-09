Avatar: The Way Of Water is not a myth. We have seen it. Well, sort of.

The first teaser for the interminably delayed first Avatar sequel, The Way Of Water, is finally here. Hitting theaters just in time for Avatar’s bar mitzvah, The Way Of Water (and the other four or five Avatar sequels) has been in production for 13 years. During that time, aside from delays, we haven’t heard much from the world of Pandora, which is strange considering the first movie became the highest-grossing movie ever for roughly a decade.

We already posted a description of the teaser, but now you can see it for yourself in all its glory. There’s not much plot here, but the special effects look absolutely incredible. The character designs look sharp and detailed, but it’s the way they’re interacting with the water that’s most impressive. These Ikran dragons, the way they surface and dive, capture why this thing took so long. Doing computer effects with water, real or digital, looks pretty time-consuming.



There are only hints at the plot in this trailer. We’ve heard that it will continue the story of the fan-favorite characters Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). Still, they’re sidelined here for shots of the incredibly blue water and lagoons of Pandora.



Additionally, some Na’vi have sided with the colonizers, looking to plunder Pandora for its resources. Meanwhile, some humans appear on the side of the Na’vi. However, we don’t know how effective they’ll be since the average height of a human being is somewhere between 5'4 and 5'9, and the Na’vi are very, very tall. Oh, and it looks like Neytiri is pregnant, so Mazel Tov to the whole Sully family.



Speaking of the Sullys, Cameron graciously included a line of dialogue: “One thing I know is that this family is our fortress.” Whether you’re driving from skyscraper to skyscraper or trying to protect your supply of Unobtainium, family always comes first.



Since its release, we’ve been threatened teased with an abundance of Avatar sequels that will further explore the depths of James Cameron’s vision of space colonialism. However, aside from a frankly incredible underwater picture of Kate Winslet, the sequels never materialized. Many criticized Cameron’s film for having no cultural impact because we weren’t immediately inundated with an entire Avatar Cinematic Universe and an abundance of merchandise. Unfortunately, sequel obligations are the only sign of success in American film culture. C’est la vie.



Avatar: The Way Of Water opens on December 16, 2022 (lol, yeah, we’ll see).

