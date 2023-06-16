The Barbie press tour is the gift that keeps on giving and giving and giving. Just when you think they can’t possibly slay any harder, Margot Robbie is giving an Architectural Digest tour of the Barbie Dream House. Has any film understood its audience better, and marketed so completely effectively?

Well, who cares about other movies— we’re in Barbie lockdown. And what a delight it would be to be locked in the Barbie Dreamhouse, where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts. (Literally!) The new AD video is in part a genuine tour led by Robbie, pointing out her favorite things about her perfect pink plastic set. At the top of the list is the swirly slide down to the fake pool (there is no water in Barbie Land—or any other element for that matter—but the pool is gorgeous nonetheless).

Margot Robbie Takes You Inside The Barbie Dreamhouse | Architectural Digest

Other notable features include the kitchen stocked partially with “real” tools and partially with flat decals à la a genuine Barbie toy, and a magical wardrobe meant to rival cinema’s previous pinnacle of the genre (Clueless, natch). Best of all, the Barbie houses are all see-through so all the Barbies can wave at each other and call out their good-nights every day. There is a true sense of community in Barbie Land!

The other part of the video is behind-the-scenes nitty gritty from director Greta Gerwig, production designer Sarah Greenwood, and set designer Katie Spencer. A lot of thought and research went into designing Barbie Land, which is evident from the set’s timeless, artificial beauty. Gerwig waxes poetic about ’50s musicals and the color pink, both of which were crucial elements for building this set from the ground up. (The film infamously used up the world’s supply of pink paint.) “Walking into those environments and feeling the kind of artistry and the love and the playfulness, it just was so exciting,” gushes Ryan Gosling, teeming with Ken-ergy.

The attention to detail in this Barbie campaign is really bar none—the new French poster that mimics a classic snapshot of Barbra Streisand and Elliot Gould is yet another example of the Barbie team just getting it. The end of the road is nearly upon us as the July 21 premiere draws closer, but the journey to Barbie alone may be worth the price of admission. See you at the Dream House!