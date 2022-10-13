It appears to be that time of year again: from the Jonathan Majors-led Devotion to Zac Efron’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever, it’s the season of the emotionally-scored battle biopic. Now joining the ranks: Battle For Saipan, a World War II escape story acquired by Saban Films in an off-festival deal first confirmed at the Toronto International Film Festival.

A new, exclusive trailer for the film sees the on-the-ground combat (and the grave injuries incurred from it) dramatically realized, with plenty of gunfire to supplement a heavy-on-the-drums soundtrack. Battle For Saipan follows a field surgeon working in the P acific who finds himself with a wounded American soldier in tow after a muddy hand-to-hand battle. Realizing they’ll be forced to flee, the surgeon and his injured charge must escape through a minefield.

Battle For Saipan Official Trailer (2022)

Beyond the general logline (based on true events), Battle For Saipan appears heavy on the action and gruff, dire dialogue. Although the film hasn’t received an official rating yet, the trailer doesn’t skimp on the action scenes and sees plenty of screen time in the midst of warfare. The film stars Casper Van Dien, Jeff Fahey, and Louis Mandylor, with Brandon Slagle directing and penning the script.

Saban Films has been working on building up its action prowess by recruiting bigger and bigger stars. The studio currently holds the rights to the Nicholas Cage-led Butcher’s Crossing and recently acquired rights to The Last Manhunt starring Jason Momoa. As far as Battle For Saipan goes, Daemon Hillin of Hillin Entertainment steps in on the production side.

Battle For Saipan will be available on-demand and in select theaters on November 29.