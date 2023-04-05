Two for the show: The 20 best big-screen action duos

Ever since the Garden of Eden when God said, “It is not good that man should be alone,” and transformed one of Adam’s ribs into Eve, the world has known the power of a dynamic duo. From historical pairings like Bonnie and Clyde and Lewis and Clark to fictional duos like Bert and Ernie and Jack and Jill, you can’t travel far without bumping into one famous twosome or another. In literature we have Romeo and Juliet, in comic books there’s Batman and Robin, and we can’t forget the musical stylings of Sonny and Cher.



Of course there is no more iconic duo in the land of video games than Mario and Luigi (sorry Donkey and Diddy), and our favorite Italian plumbers are getting the big screen treatment this week in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. By making their animated film debut (we can’t get into the terrifying 1993 live action movie), Mario and Luigi will be joining the pantheon of big screen action duos. So in honor of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, here’s our chronological roundup of 20 incredible kick-ass twosomes, in chronological order, from cinema’s past.