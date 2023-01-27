The 25 best Disney villains of all time

Do villains really have more fun? Disney’s films certainly wouldn’t be as lively without them. These big bads don’t have to abide by silly morals and the rules of civilized society. They do what they want to get what they want, and they don’t care who gets hurt in the process. Of course, they’re often afflicted with fatal flaws like greed, vanity, jealousy, and a hunger for power—which, more often than not, lead to their deaths—but you can’t say they don’t have a hell of a time, right up until their last moments. We’ve ranked Disney’s 25 best villains, from animation and live-action films, on a combination of character design, vocal performance, their impact on the story, and overall villainy. So read on for the absolute best of the worst.



As Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, The A.V. Club marks the occasion with a series of lists, essays, and more.