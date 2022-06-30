Everything Everywhere All At Once

The other movie about a distraught mom caught up in a multiverse of madness may have fewer flashy Sam Raimi monsters, but it more than makes up for that with an abundance of ideas. In Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn runs a laundromat in what is probably our dimension, but in another, she’s a rock with googly eyes. Or a chef working with a brilliant raccoon. Or Jamie Lee Curtis’ hot-dog-fingered lover. But the filmmakers known as Daniels aren’t completely crazy, so of course there’s one where she kicks ass too. Facing off against an omnipotent variant of her daughter (played by breakout Stephanie Hsu) who transcends all realities, Evelyn must rise to the challenge not by being the deadliest fighter in the universe, but by learning to love one’s enemies, and give selflessly.

Yeoh may dominate the show, but the comeback story of Ke Huy Quan warms the heart of a generation. Formerly Short Round in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, he was a hero to many ’80s kids who wanted to be him. As Evelyn’s loving husband, extolling self-sacrifice, kindness, and hope, he remains a role model for those same kids now dealing with middle age.

And if that sounds too sentimental, just wait for the part where trophies get used as butt plugs. [Luke Y. Thompson] Read our review here.