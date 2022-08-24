Ducks: Two Years In The Oil Sands, Kate Beaton (September 13)

Kate Beaton’s first book-length work of nonfiction, Ducks is a moving graphic novel memoir and a big, bold departure from Hark! A Vagrant, the sharply funny webcomic for which she’s most well known. In 2005, 21-year-old Beaton graduated with two degrees, an ambition to work in the arts, and massive student loan debt. Unable to find a job in her field, she leaves her tiny hometown in eastern Canada for work far across the country in the camps of the oil-mining industry. The work is cold, remote, and dominated by men without sensitivity training. The difficult conditions begin to erode Beaton’s sense of self, leaving her to wonder if the camps permanently change people. There is next to nothing in the way of support. It’s a place where innocent creatures can get trapped in toxic sludge—like the hundreds of ducks killed after landing in the polluted wastewater tailing ponds. Inside this dreary situation, she somehow finds humanity and even humor. It took Beaton about two years in the oil sands to pay down her loans; processing the experience took longer.