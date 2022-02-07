After the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee series Pam & Tommy became one of the most talked-about shows of early 2022, another blonde bombshell is getting the biopic treatment. The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline report that there’s an Anna Nicole Smith biopic in the works. The film, titled Hurricana, will chronicle Smith’s final days and GLOW star Betty Gilpin is reportedly in talks to play the late pop culture icon.



Actor Holly Hunter is being considered for the role as Smith’s therapist, Khristine.

Hurricana is set to be helmed by Killing Eve director Francesca Gregorini. The biopic will “chart how in an attempt to save Smith’s (Gilpin) life, her devoted therapist, Khristine (Hunter), embarks on a 36-hour odyssey in which she unknowingly delivers the fatal blow.”

Producers involved in the film also told Deadline that Hurricana will delve into the “immense hurricane-like force that was Anna Nicole Smith, and the fateful string of events that led Anna to destroy everything in her path, including herself and those closest to her.”



Smith died on February 8, 2007 after an accidental overdose. Her death occurred less than a year after her son Daniel Wayne Smith also died from an accidental overdose.



Though this is not the first time Smith’s story has been turned into a movie, Hurricana is, so far, the only film to have a planned theatrical release . The others have been made-for-TV movies that focused more on the tabloid fodder and sensationalized aspects of Smith’s life and death.



Gregorini is no stranger to biopics. She’s also directing Hulu’s upcoming series The Dropout on Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, starring Amanda Seyfried. That series is premiering on March 3.



As for Gilpin , she is also set to star in Starz’ upcoming Watergate series Gaslit and in Apple TV+’s Roar series.