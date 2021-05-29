Screenshot : YouTube

We’re just two days out from the official start of Pride Month on June 1 , but Blue’s Clues and Nickelodeon have already gotten out ahead of the pack. The official channel for the long-running kids’ educational show put out its own mini- Pride parade yesterday, in animated form, and they tapped RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Nina West to handle hosting and singing duties.

It’s a refreshingly bold step forward for inclusion, as West’s song—a riff on “The Ants Go Marching”—lists all the different forms of families that can make up Pride celebrations, not shying away from name-checking those in the ace, trans, bi, non-binary, queer, or other communities as s he makes her way through the cast. That’s to say nothing of the selection of West her self, represented in drag regalia fully befitting her role as the event’s MC. (It’s difficult to confirm whether any members of the Drag Race extended universe, outside RuPaul himself, have ever worked in this sort of capacity with Nick Jr., but it’s certainly rare.) Blue’s Clues previously voiced its support for Pride back in February, posting a new alphabet song that declared that “P is full of Pride,” complete with rainbow flags and other signifiers of LGBTQ+ groups on display.

Advertisement

All-in-all, a quick little dose of pre-Memorial Day joy. Irritatingly catchy, too.